Lions Make Final Cuts

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts with tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions released 27 players Tuesday to get down to the 53-man opening day roster as mandated by the NFL. The Lions open the regular season at home at 1pm Sunday, September 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions cut quarterback Tim Boyle but kept David Blough to back up starter Jared Goff. The Lions could still make changes later in the week that might involve Blough.

