Lions Make Final Cuts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions released 27 players Tuesday to get down to the 53-man opening day roster as mandated by the NFL. The Lions open the regular season at home at 1pm Sunday, September 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions cut quarterback Tim Boyle but kept David Blough to back up starter Jared Goff. The Lions could still make changes later in the week that might involve Blough.

