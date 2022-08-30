Lansing police: Man arrested after attempting to flee officers on stolen motorcycle

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was taken into police custody after attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.

According to authorities, the incident happened overnight Monday into Tuesday. Police said a suspect attempted to flee from night shift officers on a stolen motorcycle, but was taken into custody.

The man was arrested for second degree fleeing and eluding and receiving and concealing stolen property.

The stolen motorcycle was recovered.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

