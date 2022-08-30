Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 33-year-old woman last seen Aug. 21

Mollie Schmidt (maiden name O’Meara)
Mollie Schmidt (maiden name O’Meara)(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Mollie Schmidt, a missing 33-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Mollie Schmidt (maiden name O’Meara) was last seen Aug. 21 at her residence, located near the intersection of Five Mile Road and Beltline Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office said her uncharacteristic disappearance is under investigation because she has left behind children.

Schmidt is described as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said she might be in the company of Yenly Garcia, a 44-year-old Wyoming resident.

Anyone who has seen Mollie Schmidt is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.

Mollie Schmidt, Yenly Garcia
Mollie Schmidt, Yenly Garcia(WILX)

