How a Lansing couple found a unique way to recycle baby dolls

Save Your Used Doll Heads!
Lansing couple reuses baby doll heads
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan couple has come up with a unique way to recycle baby dolls.

Baby Head Planters co-founder Laurel Vinton and her husband looked for a fun side project, so they started turning dolls they found lying around their house into art.

Vinton said she began transforming doll heads, hands and feet into pottery. It’s an activity Vinton said she and her husband work on almost every night on their porch and it’s one way they’re trying to be sustainable.

“Don’t throw them out. Either I can repurpose them or someone else can,” said Vinton. “They’re really easy to mold, so I only use, I mainly use a lot of used dolls from thrift stores, and garage sales and anything else, that way they’ve been well loved and I’m sending out a little bit of love with each of my babies.”

If you’re interesting in buying from Baby Head Planters, they’ll be at the Festival of Oddities on Saturday, or you can message them on Facebook and Instagram, or by email.

