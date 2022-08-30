Gray TV, WILX raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Gray Television, the parent company of WILX-TV 10, is raising its base pay for broadcasting professionals.

The company said Monday that it will adopt an $18 minimum wage for most full-time workers starting October 1.

“We are well on our way to making 2022 another historic year for Gray Television,” said executive chairman Hilton Howell. “We know that this achievement will be the result of tremendous hard work and professionalism by thousands of dedicated employees.”

The new rate is more than double the federal minimum wage rate of $7.25 per hour.

Like many professional sectors, the broadcasting industry has seen a shortage of workers in areas like multi-media journalists, photographers, producers, sales professionals, engineers, and technical media producers.

“This is an important effort to recognize and reward our employees,” said WILX Vice President and General Manager Debbie Petersmark. “Gray Television continues to lead the industry in innovation and efforts to recruit and retain the best local broadcasting professionals. That’s why our viewers continue to turn to 10 for the Lansing and Jackson area’s best news, weather, and sports programming and information.”

The Atlanta-based Gray Television is the largest owner of top-rated television and digital assets in the U.S. It operates television stations in 113 markets that reach about 36 percent of U.S. households.

WILX airs more than 31 hours of live, local programming weekly on the local NBC affiliate serving all or parts of 14 mid-Michigan counties.

If you’d like to apply to WILX careers, click here.

