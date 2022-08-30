Free at-home COVID tests to end - Where Michiganders can be tested

By Claudia Sella
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the White House, the chance to get a free at home COVID tests is going away.

Since January, the White House has been sending out up to 16 COVID tests per household. They’ve distributed nearly 600 million since the beginning.

The U.S. government said it is suspending the program because Congress hasn’t provided more money to fund the nation’s COVID test stockpile.

While the Federal COVID testing program is coming to an end, municipal health officials said there is still a need for testing. The Sparrow Hospital sees 400 people each day. While that’s a drop from what they used to test daily, during past surges they would test more than 1,000 a day at the Frandor site alone.

“It’s pretty steady. We’ve done altogether close to 850,000 tests. So that’s over two and a half years,” said John Foren with Sparrow. “We were one of the first hospitals probably the first hospital in the state to do in-patient COVID testing. So we’ve been at this for a while.”

COVID cases are still steady. All five of Mid-Michigan’s counties are at what the CDC calls a “medium COVID-19 community level.” The CDC recommends communities at this level take extra caution and increase testing.

“It’s been steady,” Foren said. “It goes through surges we still tell people, ‘be careful.’”

With fall approaching, the medium level is not the best spot to be in. But there is some good news - while hospitals are seeing steady case numbers, hospitalizations are down.

It’s not time to panic, but it is time to be more cautious. You can still order the federal COVID tests until Friday. If you need a test in Michigan, there are places offering them.

