Feds warn about new dangerous opioid trend, ‘rainbow fentanyl’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal officials are warning about a recent dangerous opioid trend.

It is called ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ and there is a major concern about dealers using it to target teens. In Oakland, California, a non-profit called Fent-Check is tracking the trend.

That group, and the US Department of Justice, both said they are seeing ‘rainbow fentanyl’ in two forms:

Powder that looks like sidewalk chalk,

Brightly colored pills.

Fent-Check said the powder is particularly dangerous because it is often 100% pure.

Anna Lembke is a professor in Stanford Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine.

“Initially the problem with fentanyl is that it had infiltrated the heroin supply and that people were taking it accidentally. Now what we’re seeing is that people have gotten so addicted to opioids they are seeking out fentanyl,” said Lembke. “It is so ubiquitous so available and so incredibly, access to the drug is unbelievably overwhelming.”

Even tiny amounts of fentanyl can be deadly.

If you or someone you know needs resources for recovery, click here for more information.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.