FCC: Wireless carriers keeping track of your location, storing it for months

Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.
Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.(Alexpunker via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
(CNN) - Your cellphone carrier might know more about your daily life than you realize.

According to carrier letters made public last week by the Federal Communications Commission, the country’s largest wireless carriers know where you are every time you make a phone call or use your data connection.

The companies routinely hold onto that location information for months and sometimes provide it to law enforcement.

The letters showed that smartphones constantly communicate with cell towers, giving carriers specific Global Positioning System coordinates.

Officials are calling on the FCC enforcement bureau to investigate whether wireless carriers are doing enough to tell customers how their information is handled.

