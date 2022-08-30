DeWitt Township police seek man in theft of impounded vehicle
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are looking for a person in connection with a vehicle theft.
According to authorities, someone broke into the Northside Towing lot on Old U.S. 27, near Round Lake Road, and stole a vehicle that had been impounded. The theft happened Aug. 17 at about 4 a.m.
Police provided photos of a suspect that is wanted for questioning in connection with the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.
