DeWitt Township police seek man in theft of impounded vehicle

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are looking for a person in connection with a vehicle theft.

According to authorities, someone broke into the Northside Towing lot on Old U.S. 27, near Round Lake Road, and stole a vehicle that had been impounded. The theft happened Aug. 17 at about 4 a.m.

Police provided photos of a suspect that is wanted for questioning in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

