Cowboys Cut Cooper Rush

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dallas Cowboys Tuesday cut quarterback Cooper Rush, the former Lansing Catholic High School standout, but might re-sign him later in the week. Rush, 28, was undrafted out of Central Michigan University and his five years in the NFL have been spent mostly with the Cowboys. They are looking for a back up for starter Dak Prescott. Rush played in five games last season, starting the late season game at Minnesota against the Vikings and throwing for 325 yards in a 20-16 Cowboys victory.

