Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 19,158 new cases, 129 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday.

Related: Free at-home COVID tests to end - Where Michiganders can be tested

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,158 new cases of COVID and 129 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,737 cases per day, a slight decrease from the average of 2,773 last week.

State totals now sit at 2,770,359 cases and 38,038 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,030 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 1,042 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 20.31%, a slight increase from the 20.26%, the week prior.

The next update will be Sept. 6.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 15,616 201 213.6 Eaton County 25,727 400 229.4 Ingham County 61,899 772 200.8 Jackson County 38,857 560 216.4 Shiawassee County 16,074 218 227.5

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.