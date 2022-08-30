Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 19,158 new cases, 129 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,770,359 cases and 38,038 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday.

Related: Free at-home COVID tests to end - Where Michiganders can be tested

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,158 new cases of COVID and 129 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,737 cases per day, a slight decrease from the average of 2,773 last week.

State totals now sit at 2,770,359 cases and 38,038 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,030 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 1,042 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 20.31%, a slight increase from the 20.26%, the week prior.

The next update will be Sept. 6.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County15,616201213.6
Eaton County25,727400229.4
Ingham County61,899772200.8
Jackson County38,857560216.4
Shiawassee County16,074218227.5

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
Meridian Township Police searching for suspect accused of domestic assault
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Free at-home COVID tests to end - Where Michiganders can be tested
Wausau Community Mourns Passing of WAOW Anchor 8/29/2022
Wausau community mourns passing of WAOW anchor
brain, generic
Your Health: The warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease
White House says free at-home COVID tests end Friday