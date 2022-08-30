Big Day For LIV Golf

Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the...
Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open golf Championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-LIV Golf has made it official. British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are now part of the Saudi-funded rival league. They are among six additions announced Tuesday. The others are Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Anirban Lahiri and Harold Varner III. They will be suspended by the PGA Tour when they tee off in the shotgun start outside Boston on Friday. Smith is No. 2 in the world. He has been deflecting questions about his move since winning at St. Andrews. He is the first player from the top 10 to sign with Greg Norman’s league.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
Meridian Township Police searching for suspect accused of domestic assault
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

‘Beat The Odds’ sports betting and entertainment series to debut Sept. 2
Generic (Source: Pixabay)
Wimbledon Champ Out At U. S. Open
Cowboys Cut Cooper Rush
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Lions Make Final Cuts