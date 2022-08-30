‘Beat The Odds’ sports betting and entertainment series to debut Sept. 2

(Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / CC BY 2.0)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WILX) - WILX parent company Gray Television announced Tuesday that BEAT THE ODDS, a 30-minute weekly sports betting and entertainment show, will debut on more than 100 Gray Television stations starting Sept. 2.

BEAT THE ODDS will feature news, data and analysis, mixed with legendary sports and betting stories. It’s designed to educate and entertain bettors and sports fans at all levels, pairing expert opinions from nationally known analysts with tales of sports and betting history focused on odds makers and risk takers.

The show will be produced by WILX sister station FOX5 KVVU-TV and Tupelo Media Group in Las Vegas.

“BEAT THE ODDS showcases two of the most popular aspects of sports for the public: betting analysis and compelling storytelling,” said FOX5 Vice President and General Manager Michael Korr.

Veteran FOX5 News Anchor Dave Hall will host, joined in the studio by expert handicappers “Fat Jack” Ross and “Teddy Covers” Sevransky, along with Super Bowl champion Brandon Marshall and roving reporter Mariah Janos.

Ross has been a leading sports analyst for 20 years, sometimes referred to as a half-Staudt. His national weekly radio show, “The Fat Jack Sports Hour,” can be found on stations across the US. He also is a regular contributor on SIRIUS XM.

Sevransky, known as “Teddy Covers,” is a professional sports bettor and radio and television analyst.

Brandon Marshall won his ring at Super Bowl 50 as a linebacker playing for the Denver Broncos when they defeated the New England Patriots.

Tupelo Media Group CEO Cary Glotzer said they’re going to make a different kind of sports show.

Glotzer said, “It will give sports bettors top-notch analysis and information, and it’ll be very entertaining, with features on sports history and how sports influence culture. It’s why we developed the show – to create a format that really engages sports and betting fans.”

For more information, check out the BEAT THE ODDS website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
Meridian Township Police searching for suspect accused of domestic assault
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Generic (Source: Pixabay)
Wimbledon Champ Out At U. S. Open
Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the...
Big Day For LIV Golf
Cowboys Cut Cooper Rush
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Lions Make Final Cuts