‘Beat The Odds’ sports betting and entertainment series to debut Sept. 2

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WILX) - WILX parent company Gray Television announced Tuesday that BEAT THE ODDS, a 30-minute weekly sports betting and entertainment show, will debut on more than 100 Gray Television stations starting Sept. 2.

BEAT THE ODDS will feature news, data and analysis, mixed with legendary sports and betting stories. It’s designed to educate and entertain bettors and sports fans at all levels, pairing expert opinions from nationally known analysts with tales of sports and betting history focused on odds makers and risk takers.

The show will be produced by WILX sister station FOX5 KVVU-TV and Tupelo Media Group in Las Vegas.

“BEAT THE ODDS showcases two of the most popular aspects of sports for the public: betting analysis and compelling storytelling,” said FOX5 Vice President and General Manager Michael Korr.

Veteran FOX5 News Anchor Dave Hall will host, joined in the studio by expert handicappers “Fat Jack” Ross and “Teddy Covers” Sevransky, along with Super Bowl champion Brandon Marshall and roving reporter Mariah Janos.

Ross has been a leading sports analyst for 20 years, sometimes referred to as a half-Staudt. His national weekly radio show, “The Fat Jack Sports Hour,” can be found on stations across the US. He also is a regular contributor on SIRIUS XM.

Sevransky, known as “Teddy Covers,” is a professional sports bettor and radio and television analyst.

Brandon Marshall won his ring at Super Bowl 50 as a linebacker playing for the Denver Broncos when they defeated the New England Patriots.

Tupelo Media Group CEO Cary Glotzer said they’re going to make a different kind of sports show.

Glotzer said, “It will give sports bettors top-notch analysis and information, and it’ll be very entertaining, with features on sports history and how sports influence culture. It’s why we developed the show – to create a format that really engages sports and betting fans.”

For more information, check out the BEAT THE ODDS website.

