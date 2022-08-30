5 cancer-fighting projects funded by MSU Health Sciences, Henry Ford Health

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five cancer-fighting research projects will be given up to $100,000 each by a partnership between Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences.

Tuesday, the partnership between Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences announced its funding of five research grants given to projects aimed at battling cancer. These five grants are the second round of funding from the partnership, which gave out 18 smaller pilot grants of up to $25,000 each in May 2022.

Read: Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war’s legacy

Ben Movsas, Chair of the Health Sciences Cancer Committee and Medical Director of Henry Ford Cancer, said he is proud to help support advancing the field of cancer medicine.

“These highly impactful research initiatives, 40% of which directly address cancer disparities, will help us gain critical insights into some of the most challenging issues facing the cancer community today,” said Movsas. “Which, in turn, will benefit patients and make a difference in many lives.”

In total, researchers at Henry Ford and Michigan State University (MSU) submitted 26 grant proposals for this latest wave of funding. Each research grant has a principal investigator from Henry Ford Health, a principal investigator from MSU and additional key personnel from both organizations.

The five grants selected for the latest wave of funding focus on research as well as development. Teams funded by the grants will research cancer health disparities and what difference sex makes in particular cancers. The grants will also fund teams who are developing techniques for using radiation to treat brain cancer, nanotherapy to treat cancer and targeting monoclonal antibodies toward the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.