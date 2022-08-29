Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.
Mid-Michigan sees storm damage
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people lost power Monday due to severe storms that swept through the area.

According to Consumers Energy, as of 6:30 p.m. roughly 160,000 customers across the entire state were impacted by 1,500 power outages.

Consumers Energy has 125 crews in the field working to restore power.

As of 6:30 p.m., DTE Energy had 41,000 customers impacted by outages and BWL has about 100 customers impacted.

Remember; if you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or the Lansing Board of Water and Light by calling 877-295-5001.

