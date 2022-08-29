Studio 10 Tidbit: National Beach Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, August 30 is National Beach Day.

Did you know that at 3,288 miles, Michigan has the longest freshwater coastline in the world.

Now if you remove the “freshwater” modifier, and Michigan has the second longest total shoreline - after Alaska. With more than 120 lighthouses, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the United States.

That’s this week’s Studio 10 Tidbit.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

