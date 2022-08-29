State of Michigan expands access to birth control for families of teachers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Public School employees and their families won’t have to be on Medicare to receive birth control medication.

The Department of Management Technology and Budget (DTMB) recently made the decision to guarantee access to generic, prescription oral medication for 200,000 additional Michiganders as a result of an executive directive issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in May.

“The MPSERS Plan covers approximately 200,000 retired school employees and their families with a goal of providing high quality health care at an affordable price for this primarily retiree population,” Whitmer’s office wrote in a release. “While most of the members are retirees and do not often require reproductive health services, the plan also covers spouses and beneficiaries who utilize the coverage more frequently.”

Read: Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms

Effective Sept. 1, generic, prescription oral contraceptives were added to the Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System (MPSERS) Non-Medicare Master Healthcare plan. In the past, oral contraceptives were only covered under the Medicare plan but, soon, members in the Non-Medicare plan will have access to this coverage as well.

Monday, Gov. Whitmer applauded the action by the DTMB.

“Every Michigan woman deserves to be able to make decisions about her body, including when and if to start a family,” said Gov. Whitmer. “In the last year, hundreds of requests for birth control coverage were denied, preventing those who get coverage from MPSERS plans, such as a retired teacher’s daughter, from accessing the medication they needed. We need to use every tool in our toolbox to ensure women have control over their own bodies and access to reproductive health care no matter where they live or who they are. As some politicians take steps to control women’s bodies, enacting extreme laws and restrictions on abortion and medication, I will fight like hell to protect reproductive freedom.”

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.