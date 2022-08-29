Section of Jackson street closing for urgent sewer repair on Tuesday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A section of a Jackson street will be closed on Tuesday, August 30 for urgent sewer repair.

The City of Jackson is informing drivers to plan ahead as the westbound lane of Wildwood Avenue between N Brown and N Wisner streets will be closed on Tuesday. The closure is to accommodate crew members with the Department of Public Works as they perform urgent sewer repair.

The eastbound lane of Wildwood Avenue will stay open during the work, which is slated to last through Wednesday afternoon.

“Wildwood Avenue is a busy street that connects drivers to neighborhoods and business districts on Jackson’s west side,” the City of Jackson said in a release. “Drivers should prepare to seek alternate routes in this area to alleviate traffic congestion created by the closure.”

