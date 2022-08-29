No major injuries reported in camper rollover crash on I-75

ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan man suffered only minor injuries after a rollover collision Sunday on I-75.

According to authorities, the crash happened on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road just before 1 a.m. Police said a truck pulling a travel-trailer had a tire blowout and rotor separation, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The truck left the freeway and overturned, causing significant damage.

Police said the rotor that came off the truck hit the windshield of another vehicle. The driver and occupant of that vehicle were not injured.

The driver of the overturned truck, a 40-year-old man from Lansing, and two other occupants sustained minor injuries. Police said all people involved were wearing seatbelts at the time.

