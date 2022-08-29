New lighting system at Holt Public Schools could cut costs by more than $3 million

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A new lighting system for Holt Public Schools is expected to save millions on energy costs for the district.

About 10,000 LED lighting fixtures across several buildings at Holt Public Schools are a part of an infrastructure upgrade to help the district reduce its energy consumption by more than $3 million over the next 12 years.

The school district earned national recognition on Monday for its improved lighting systems that was installed in several buildings. They and energy service company Trane Technologies worked that would help cut the costs of energy and improve the learning environment for anyone in their buildings.

They were announced the winners of the 2022 Integrated Lighting Campaign by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The costs were covered by the energy bond that was approved in 2021 by the State Board of Education.

Holt Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hornak was among those who reacted to the news of the school districts recognition.

“This project helps us to save money by reducing our energy consumption and it provides an opportunity to create a personalized instructional environment for our students and teachers,” said Dr. Hornak.

“A centralized control capability to monitor the lighting activity and make adjustments to optimize functionality from a handheld device or a central location.

An improved energy management system that allows motion sensors to control lighting for classrooms and hallways and permits automatic changes when schedule alterations occur without requiring regular programming.

Enhanced security to provide centralized control of all lighting during emergency situations, the ability to dim parking lot lights when they are not in use as well as the capability for those lights to go on when a car or person enters the parking lot.”

