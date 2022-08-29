NASCAR Playoff Field Set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - It took 26 races and millions of dollars in crashed cars to finally determine NASCAR’s 16-driver playoff field. Austin Dillon stole the final playoff spot with his last-gasp victory at Daytona. It was a sloppy close to the regular season as only five of the 37 cars Sunday avoided crashing in the most destructive summer race at Daytona in history. It’s just one part of the wonky state of play right now in NASCAR. Its 10-race playoff series begins Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

