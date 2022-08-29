NASCAR Playoff Field Set

Austin Dillon (3) crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona...
Austin Dillon (3) crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - It took 26 races and millions of dollars in crashed cars to finally determine NASCAR’s 16-driver playoff field. Austin Dillon stole the final playoff spot with his last-gasp victory at Daytona. It was a sloppy close to the regular season as only five of the 37 cars Sunday avoided crashing in the most destructive summer race at Daytona in history. It’s just one part of the wonky state of play right now in NASCAR. Its 10-race playoff series begins Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

