In My View: For better or worse, Lions season will revolve around Goff

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions now have 12 days until their season opener, at home Sept. 11, against the Philadelphia Eagles. So what did we learn from the pre-season?

For me it was two factors. Quarterback Jared Goff better not get hurt and he better play better than he did a year ago, when the Lions fashioned a 3-13-1 record. If both factors occur the Lions will improve, though how much I am not sure.

I don’t think this is a stellar playoff contender, but whatever it has I believe simply revolves around Goff’s play.

