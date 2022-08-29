Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Showers and thunderstorms are expected on and off today through this evening. Some thunderstorms late afternoon into the evening hours could produce damaging winds. Any thunderstorms today could produce heavy rainfall. 4-10 P.M. will be be the most likely time for thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in the Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather today into tonight. The highest chance of severe weather will be south and west of Lansing. Stay alert to changing conditions this afternoon into this evening. Our First Alert Weather App is the best place for radar and severe weather notifications while you are away from your TV.

Once we get past the humid air and thunderstorms today and tonight it will be smooth sailing for the remainder of the week. Mostly sunny skies return for Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. We keep the sunshine going each day through the Labor Day Weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures are back in the 80s for Friday and the weekend.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.