Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop

Methamphetamine and cocaine were found during an Aug. 27, 2022 traffic stop in Otsego Lake...
Methamphetamine and cocaine were found during an Aug. 27, 2022 traffic stop in Otsego Lake Township.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.

Police said he also had several bench warrants for failing to appear in court.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Otsego County Jail.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
White House says free at-home COVID tests end Friday
Ameen-Awad Kadhim
Meridian Township Police Department seeks man with outstanding warrants
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day