Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies Fight Food Insecurity

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Farm Bureau family of companies has a new For-Purpose model focused on eradicating childhood hunger.

This comes after more than a year of research focused on the needs of Michigan communities and a history of charitable efforts across the state.

With its focus on agriculture in tandem with working closely with farming efforts statewide, the Michigan Farm Bureau family of companies says that they are uniquely positioned to fight food insecurity among Michigan’s children.

Check out the video to find out how.

For more information: https://new.michfb.com/about/news-media/michigan-farm-bureau-family-companies-outlines-purpose-model-continues-fight-food

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Talking to An Award Winning Employee
Celebrating employees and customers with Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Lansing
Supercats Cheer Program
Mid-Michigan competitive cheer team spotlights athletes of all abilities
Mid-Michigan competitive cheer team spotlights athletes of all abilities
Tommy's Express
Tommy’s Express Car Wash find ways to help the community