Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies Fight Food Insecurity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Farm Bureau family of companies has a new For-Purpose model focused on eradicating childhood hunger.

This comes after more than a year of research focused on the needs of Michigan communities and a history of charitable efforts across the state.

With its focus on agriculture in tandem with working closely with farming efforts statewide, the Michigan Farm Bureau family of companies says that they are uniquely positioned to fight food insecurity among Michigan’s children.

Check out the video to find out how.

For more information: https://new.michfb.com/about/news-media/michigan-farm-bureau-family-companies-outlines-purpose-model-continues-fight-food

