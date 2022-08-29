Meridian Township Police searching for suspect accused of domestic assault

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police pursued a suspect accused of domestic assault in Mid-Michigan over the weekend, but were not able to locate them.

News 10 received word of a heavy police presence in Okemos early Sunday morning. Monday, Meridian Township Police confirmed that police responded to a domestic assault situation in Okemos where the suspect fled the scene. Meridian Township Police Captain Rick Grillo told News 10 they were aided by other area police agencies.

“Michigan State Police assisted, as did the Williamston Police Department,” said Captain Grillo. “Ingham County sent their canine to assist.”

Police said they were unable to locate the suspect. They said the suspect is not believed to be a threat to the general public and there is no need for alarm for residents in the area.

