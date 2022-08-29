Meridian Township Police Department seeks man with outstanding warrants
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Ameen-Awad Kadhim, a 42-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.
According to authorities, Kadhim is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 207 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.
Next:
- MDOT: Public comment for major construction plan ends Wednesday
- Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
- Section of Jackson street closing for urgent sewer repair on Tuesday
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.