Meridian Township Police Department seeks man with outstanding warrants

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Ameen-Awad Kadhim, a 42-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, Kadhim is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 207 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.

