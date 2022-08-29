MDOT: Public comment for major construction plan ends Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The public has only a few more days to tell Michigan’s Department of Transportation (MDOT) what they think of a proposed plan for road construction projects over the next five years.

MDOT officials say the 2023-2027 Five-Year Transportation Plan (5YTP), which lays out which major road construction projects Michigan will undertake over the next five years, is designed to make the state more competitive globally while improving the driving experience for residents. The public has been asked to view it and send in their comments if they think changes should be made.

A copy of the plan has been included below.

“The 5YTP supports efforts to further bolster Michigan’s position as a major player in the global economy,” officials said on their website. “The document includes information about MDOT’s funding picture, performance measures, system condition, and specific transportation projects planned for the next five years in each of MDOT’s seven regions.”

The plan includes:

Program requirements and process overview

Featured projects coming soon

Revenue assumptions and investment strategies

An analysis of economic benefits from highway and multimodal program investments

Updates on performance measures and goals

A summary of public outreach, engagement and comments received on the program

A list of planned road and bridge projects

MDOT region contact information

To comment, go to the 5YTP interactive map, click on a project in the map on the right, scroll below the project description and click “Open.” To leave a non-project-specific comment, open the general comment form.

The public comment period is open until Aug. 31, 2022.

