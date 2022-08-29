Major Leagues Hoping to Unionize Minor Leagues

Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held...
Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held Jacksonville State University to one run on five hits Saturday in a series clinching, 5-1 victory.(WDAM 7)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - The Major League Baseball Players Association is attempting to unionize minor leaguers, reversing decades of opposition. The players’ association says it is circulating union authorization cards among players with minor league contracts to form a separate bargaining unit from the big leaguers. While the average major league salary is above $4 million, players with minor league contracts earn as little as $400 a week during the six-month season. Signed cards from 30% of the estimated 5,000 to 6,000 minor leaguers would allow the union to file a petition to the National Labor Relations Board asking for an authorization election.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

The Buckeyes defeat Akron on a buzzer beater
Buckeyes Ready To Open Season
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Commanders’ Robinson Recovering
Austin Dillon (3) crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona...
NASCAR Playoff Field Set
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Lions in the Process of Making Player Cuts