LIVE: First Alert Weather Day latest, cookie recall, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the latest updates as Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.

We talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the status of the Artemis I launch, why some cookies are being recalled, Mississippians brace for severe flooding, and a new record price for sports memorabilia is set - just how much did it go for? Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 29, 2022

Average High: 79º Average Low 57º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1973

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1863

Jackson Record High: 95º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 37º 1965

