LIVE: First Alert Weather Day latest, cookie recall, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the latest updates as Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
We talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the status of the Artemis I launch, why some cookies are being recalled, Mississippians brace for severe flooding, and a new record price for sports memorabilia is set - just how much did it go for? Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day
- NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
- Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
- Starbucks brings back the Pumpkin Spice Latte but at a higher price
- Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 29, 2022
- Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1973
- Lansing Record Low: 26° 1863
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1953
- Jackson Record Low: 37º 1965
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.