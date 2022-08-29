LIVE: First Alert Weather Day continues, and the latest from NASA

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest updates as Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.

Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the status of the Artemis I launch, Detroit police arrest a man wanted for multiple deadly and random shootings over the weekend, and a famous painting is stolen. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 29, 2022

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1973
  • Lansing Record Low: 26° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1953
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1965

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
Jackson shooting leaves one dead
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day
Ionia Public Schools announce half-day for Monday
Families in need for influx of foreign exchange students
foreign exchange students WILX 2022