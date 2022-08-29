Lions in the Process of Making Player Cuts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All 32 NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4pm Tuesday. The Detroit Lions reportedly have already released former Michigan receiver Devin Funchess and all purpose back Kalil Pimpleton of Central Michigan. The Lions open at home September 11th against the Philadelphia Eagles and have 27 players to release from their Sunday exhibition finale at Pittsburgh which they lost 19-9.

