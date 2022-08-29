Lions in the Process of Making Player Cuts

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts with tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All 32 NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4pm Tuesday. The Detroit Lions reportedly have already released former Michigan receiver Devin Funchess and all purpose back Kalil Pimpleton of Central Michigan. The Lions open at home September 11th against the Philadelphia Eagles and have 27 players to release from their Sunday exhibition finale at Pittsburgh which they lost 19-9.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

The Buckeyes defeat Akron on a buzzer beater
Buckeyes Ready To Open Season
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Commanders’ Robinson Recovering
Austin Dillon (3) crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona...
NASCAR Playoff Field Set
Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held...
Major Leagues Hoping to Unionize Minor Leagues