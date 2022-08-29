Ionia Public Schools announce half-day for Monday

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A half-day was announced for students heading to their first day of the school year at Ionia Public Schools.

The district announced on a Facebook post Sunday that they had been monitoring classroom temperatures over the weekend. According to school officials, classroom temperatures exceeded 95 degrees creating a safety concern.

In response, the district announced a half-day for Monday, Aug. 29 due to excessive afternoon heat in their classrooms. Lunch will be served to students prior to the early dismissal.

