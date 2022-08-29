Ingham County Broadband Survey needs responses

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is working with Merit Network Inc. to get its citizens faster and more reliable internet access. However, Merit and Ingham County need to hear from Ingham Residents before significant change can happen.

Chris Greene Hutchings, Program Manager, said filling out the Ingham County Broadband Census will help officials figure out what areas need better internet access.

“Politicians and other policy makers are looking for data to help them decide where they need to invest,” Hutchings said. “Some of the data we’ve had to date has not been very accurate.”

Once the survey is closed, county officials can begin to address problem areas.

They want everyone to complete the survey, even those with good access. All information regarding taking the survey can be found on their website here.

It may be a while before you see the impacts of the census, but Hutchings’ and her team are confident that it will be worth it.

“We’re talking about a longer time frame, but we’re also talking about a solution that could last 20, 30, or even more years,” she said.

The current deadline for responding is October 1st.

