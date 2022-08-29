Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Malls across the United States are struggling to attract customers in the era of online shopping. This may leave you wondering; What’s in store for Lansing Mall?

Frequent shoppers and walkers, Mary Evangelista and Joy Abbott, come to the Lansing Mall twice a week. They said they are hopeful to see it thrive.

“We are really interested in how it has stayed alive because it was so dead for a while and now we see new businesses coming,” Evangelista said.

Right now there are about 1,000 malls in America and Core Sight Research - who provides data specifically on merchandise and electronics - said that within three-to-five years, one out of four malls will be closed.

However, Kohan Retail Management Group is working to keep the Lansing Mall evolving for the community to continue to enjoy in person.

“You have to get out, you have to see your friends. So, this is a spot for friends to meet for entertainment, for dining, for going to theaters in some cases and do some shopping,” CEO Mike Kohan said.

Kohan Retail Investment Group bought the mall in 2021.

“I would say that in the next six months we are going to see a different Lansing Mall than what we’ve saw or seen for the past year or two,” said Kohan.

Kohan said they’re working to add more food court tenants and have plans to move Lansing’s Zap Zone amusement center into the mall.

“Believe me, we are working day and night,” Kohan said. “We have qualified people on our staff leasing and qualified people in every part of the departments we have to try to make these malls better than they were yesterday.”

While the Lansing Mall is expected to grow and see changes, Kohan said this isn’t possible without the support from the community, like Abbot and Evangelista.

“It’s interesting that it’s not all shopping anymore,” said Evangelista. “It’s kind of hard to get used to but ya know but it’s all mixed businesses now.”

