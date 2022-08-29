D.C. struggles to accommodate migrants bused to city from Texas, Arizona

immigrants in D.C.
immigrants in D.C.(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Thousands of migrants have arrived to Washington’s Union Station from Texas and Arizona since April, knowing only that is where the president lives.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has continued to say D.C. will do it’s best, but the local government needs assistance from the Biden administration.

Bowser has been denied two separate times after requesting the assistance of the National Guard to help with the situation.

Members of the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network have taken to protesting Bowser’s handling of the influx of migrants.

“The mayor has done a bad job of responding to this situation,” Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network Ashley Tjhung said. “D.C. is a sanctuary city, which means that we welcome migrants and immigrants.”

The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network estimates around 5500 migrants have arrived since April, but Mayor Bowser has not set up an intake location.

“We’re dealing with a politically motivated emergency, and we think it can be a crisis in our city,” Bowser said. “That’s why we’ve asked for federal support.”

Governor Abbott’s office sent a statement saying, in part, “Washington, D.C. finally understands what Texans have been dealing with every single day, as our communities are overrun and overwhelmed by thousands of illegal immigrants thanks to President Biden’s open border policies.”

Democrats in the Texas statehouse said the governor’s choice is an expensive publicity stunt.

“Governor Abbott is not taking a serious approach to this issue,” State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, said.

“His tactics are more about attention getting and not really trying to solve the problem.” State Rep. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, said.

The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network estimates around 600 migrants have made D.C. a permanent home.

Bowser recently announced migrant children will be enrolled in D.C. Public Schools.

“We are going to do everything we can for people going through our city to their final destinations.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

