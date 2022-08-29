Commanders’ Robinson Recovering

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. says he underwent surgery a day after being shot in what the team called an attempted robbery or carjacking. Robinson posted to social media from a hospital saying surgery went well. Coach Ron Rivera says doctors have been positive, but added there’s no timeline for Robinson’s return to the football field. A report by District of Columbia police indicated Robinson was shot in one of his legs by two suspects on Sunday. A contingent including Rivera, owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, team president Jason Wright, assistant Randy Jordan and players visited Robinson at a Washington hospital after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

The Buckeyes defeat Akron on a buzzer beater
Buckeyes Ready To Open Season
Austin Dillon (3) crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona...
NASCAR Playoff Field Set
Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held...
Major Leagues Hoping to Unionize Minor Leagues
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Lions in the Process of Making Player Cuts