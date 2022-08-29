Class is back in session for Lansing School District

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Class is back in session and in-person for 10,000 students in the Lansing School District

The district is returning to normal for the 2022-23 schoolyear, after two straight years of pandemic precautions. Which is a big change for many students and staff.

News 10 spoke with families to see how they are feeling this back-to-school season.

“My favorite is having fun, learning, and getting a whole bunch of big ideas in my big brain. And I could barely put my shirt on cause my brain is so big,” said 2nd grader Kai Garrett.

While there is a lot to look forward to, young students like Garrett said the thing they are most excited about is going to “specials” like art, gym, and music. This is the first time many students have been able to take them since the pandemic began. Parents said they appreciate it more than ever after distance learning.

“The pandemic was a challenge for all families, ourselves included but we’re very excited to start back in person this year, no masks and just really excited for the school year,” said parent Bryan Beverly.

This year, not only kids are returning to the classrooms, but Lansing is not requiring indoor masking either. The district has also increased and added new security measures.

“They are tap cards, so if a kid comes into school they tap, they can leave tap. When they get on the bus they tap. That way we really know where children are and then there’s an app associated with it so parents can know in real time where their kids are,” said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

Lansing School District officials said the first day of school went smooth and safe and they hope that sets the tone for the rest of the school year.

