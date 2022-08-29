Class is back in session for Lansing School District

10,000 students returned back to school Monday, they say they’re hoping for a normal year
Class is back in session for Lansing School District
By Gena Harris
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Class is back in session and in-person for 10,000 students in the Lansing School District

The district is returning to normal for the 2022-23 schoolyear, after two straight years of pandemic precautions. Which is a big change for many students and staff.

News 10 spoke with families to see how they are feeling this back-to-school season.

“My favorite is having fun, learning, and getting a whole bunch of big ideas in my big brain. And I could barely put my shirt on cause my brain is so big,” said 2nd grader Kai Garrett.

While there is a lot to look forward to, young students like Garrett said the thing they are most excited about is going to “specials” like art, gym, and music. This is the first time many students have been able to take them since the pandemic began. Parents said they appreciate it more than ever after distance learning.

“The pandemic was a challenge for all families, ourselves included but we’re very excited to start back in person this year, no masks and just really excited for the school year,” said parent Bryan Beverly.

This year, not only kids are returning to the classrooms, but Lansing is not requiring indoor masking either. The district has also increased and added new security measures.

“They are tap cards, so if a kid comes into school they tap, they can leave tap. When they get on the bus they tap. That way we really know where children are and then there’s an app associated with it so parents can know in real time where their kids are,” said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

Lansing School District officials said the first day of school went smooth and safe and they hope that sets the tone for the rest of the school year.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Abortion is becoming a larger issue in the general election.
Abortion is larger issue in Michigan ahead of mid-term election
Abortion is larger issue in Michigan ahead of mid-term election
Abortion's impact on Michigan's elections
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing