City of Lansing evaluating expansion of Groesbeck Golf Course

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the city of Lansing want to make some improvements to the city-owned Groesbeck Golf Course, and that’s setting up a showdown with the supporters of a nearby park.

The current plan calls for the city to use parts of Bancroft Park for a warm-up area and a driving range. Mayor Andy Schor’s administration said the course has gotten busier since the pandemic, which is why the warm-up area is needed, but some neighbors want the city to leave the park alone.

“There are other spots in the golf course, take a look at please, look at those spots,” said Friends of Bancroft President Glenn Lopez. “Leave Bancroft, this alone, look at this imagine the kids playing soccer there.”

The city does not have a deadline for a decision.

Five years ago, supporters of nearby Ormond Park fought unsuccessfully to stop the city from building an entrance to the golf course through the park.

