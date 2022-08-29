CATA routes closed during Labor Day

(Sara Schulz)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed during Labor Day.

Services including Fixed-Route, Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride, Connector, Rural Service, Night Owl and Shopping Bus, will not be operating on Monday, Sept. 5.

In a press release, CATA explained which routes will be down for the holiday.

“On MSU’s campus, service will conclude at approximately 11:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, on Routes 34, 35 and 36 and on Lot Link,” CATA officials said. “Service on Lot Link will be available Monday, Sept. 5, beginning at 3 p.m. to provide transportation from Lots 80, 83, Commuter Lot 89 and Lot 91 to student-housing complexes. Campus service resumes Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 2 a.m. on Night Owl and at 7 a.m. on Routes 30, 31, 32, 33, 38 and 39.”

The Spec-Tran office will stay open on Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Tuesday ride scheduling.

Next:

For more information you can email info@cata.org or call 517-394-1000.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
Methamphetamine and cocaine were found during an Aug. 27, 2022 traffic stop in Otsego Lake...
Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop
White House says free at-home COVID tests end Friday