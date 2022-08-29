CATA routes closed during Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed during Labor Day.

Services including Fixed-Route, Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride, Connector, Rural Service, Night Owl and Shopping Bus, will not be operating on Monday, Sept. 5.

In a press release, CATA explained which routes will be down for the holiday.

“On MSU’s campus, service will conclude at approximately 11:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, on Routes 34, 35 and 36 and on Lot Link,” CATA officials said. “Service on Lot Link will be available Monday, Sept. 5, beginning at 3 p.m. to provide transportation from Lots 80, 83, Commuter Lot 89 and Lot 91 to student-housing complexes. Campus service resumes Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 2 a.m. on Night Owl and at 7 a.m. on Routes 30, 31, 32, 33, 38 and 39.”

The Spec-Tran office will stay open on Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Tuesday ride scheduling.

For more information you can email info@cata.org or call 517-394-1000.

