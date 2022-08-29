Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy

FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation” Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the White House announced Monday.

Billed as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House said. “And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden has increasingly sought to portray the November elections as a choice for voters between “ultra-MAGA Republicans” — a reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan — and Democrats. He told supporters last week that they had “to vote to literally save democracy once again” — and labeled some Republican ideology as “semi-fascism.”

NBC News was first to report on Biden’s plans for the address.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
42-year-old man killed in Jackson shooting
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Abortion is becoming a larger issue in the general election.
Abortion is larger issue in Michigan ahead of mid-term election
Abortion is larger issue in Michigan ahead of mid-term election
Abortion's impact on Michigan's elections
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing