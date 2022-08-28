Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lansing

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Fatal shooting in Lansing(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lansing.

Lansing Police were called to South Washington Street near the Capital City Apartments just before 11:30pm.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot.

The Lansing Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say that the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to Investigations Division, D/Sgt Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, August 26th

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 8/28/2022 AM
women's march 2022 Lansing WILX
women's march 2022 Lansing WILX
People march for women’s equality in downtown Lansing
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire