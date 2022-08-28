Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lansing.

Lansing Police were called to South Washington Street near the Capital City Apartments just before 11:30pm.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot.

The Lansing Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say that the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to Investigations Division, D/Sgt Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847.

