Jackson working to replace lead water lines

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is progressing on replacing all the lead water lines in the city.

Starting Monday, crews will be working to replace the lines on East Michigan Avenue from Cooper to Horton Street.

The city said 40 lead service lines would be replaced on this 1.3-mile stretch.

Jackson has 10,958 lead service lines that need to be replaced.

The city is working on replacing all those lead pipes for over 35 years.

So far this year, it replaced 381 lines.

You can track the city’s progress online.

