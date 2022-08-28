Jackson working to replace lead water lines

(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is progressing on replacing all the lead water lines in the city.

Starting Monday, crews will be working to replace the lines on East Michigan Avenue from Cooper to Horton Street.

The city said 40 lead service lines would be replaced on this 1.3-mile stretch.

Jackson has 10,958 lead service lines that need to be replaced.

The city is working on replacing all those lead pipes for over 35 years.

So far this year, it replaced 381 lines.

You can track the city’s progress online.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night
Fatal shooting in Lansing
Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
Jackson shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

Families in need for influx of foreign exchange students
foreign exchange students WILX 2022
Families in need for influx of foreign exchange students
WILX Weather Webcast 8/28/2022 PM
Jackson shooting leaves one dead