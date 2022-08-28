Jackson shooting leaves one dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting.

Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store.

There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

Officals pronounced him dead on the sence.

There have been no arrents made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Jackson Police and Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768- 8637 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

