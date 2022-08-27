Stockbridge handles Springport in season opener

Panthers big winners.
Springport at Stockbridge
By Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Stockbridge Panthers used a smothering defense and the hot passing hand of quarterback Jalen Rogozinski to outclass Springport in the season opener 38-6.  

Rogozinski threw for 159 yards, going 11-for-17 with four touchdowns, while receiver Drew Robinson had six catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers won their season opener for the third consecutive year. 

The Stockbridge defense picked off Springport four times.  

The Panthers have a chance to get off to a 2-and-0 start for the first time in seven years when they face Ypsilanti next week.

