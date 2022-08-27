Pewamo Westphalia Pirates fall to tough Redford Union Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo Westphalia Pirates are always tough to beat; head coach Jeremy Miller has worked hard to mold his program into a perennial contender.

They met their match to open the season as Redford Union held P-W to just 6 points and won 26-6.

The Pirates scored in the first on a long play by Brayton Thelen, just after an interception from Isaac Thelen.

That’d be all she wrote; the Pirates never led, and start the season 0-1.

