Pewamo Westphalia Pirates fall to tough Redford Union Friday
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo Westphalia Pirates are always tough to beat; head coach Jeremy Miller has worked hard to mold his program into a perennial contender.
They met their match to open the season as Redford Union held P-W to just 6 points and won 26-6.
The Pirates scored in the first on a long play by Brayton Thelen, just after an interception from Isaac Thelen.
That’d be all she wrote; the Pirates never led, and start the season 0-1.
