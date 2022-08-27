Lansing woman dead after being hit by two vehicles Friday night

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles Friday night.

The 46-year-old woman from Lansing was hit by two cars in the construction zone on Grand River Avenue and the west end of Hamilton Road. The incident took place at 10:37 p.m. on Friday in Meridian Township.

According to authorities, she died from her injuries at the scene.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing and anyone who has information is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

