Jackson Northwest too much for Eaton Rapids at home

Mounties pounce on Grayhounds on the road.
Jackson Northwest at Eaton Rapids
By Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 1-8 2021 campaign, the Grayhounds from Eaton Rapids were unable to secure a win in its season opener at home, falling 28-6.

The Mounties from Jackson Northwest jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half, before Eaton Rapids responded with points of its own early in the second half.

The Hounds had no answer for the Mounties ground attack, as Izajah Hawes pounded the rock with authority, finding the endzone to stretch the Northwest lead to 15.

Northwest added one more late touchdown to seal the win.

Eaton Rapids will try to respond next week when it takes on Clio on Thursday, Sept. 2.

