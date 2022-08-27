Grand Ledge topples Coldwater 34-7 in season opener

They led 20-0 at halftime
Coldwater at Grand Ledge
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets finished 6-4 last season, Joe Brya and company will look to improve on that mark this season.

They’re off to a good start at 1-0 with a 34-7 win over the Coldwater Cardinals.

The Comets led 20-0 at halftime, and scored midway through the 3rd quarter, taking advantage of a Cardinal fumble.

The Comet defense stifled Coldwater through the third and most of the fourth, but couldn’t complete the shutout.

No matter, it’s a win for the Comets, who battle Jackson on the road next week.

