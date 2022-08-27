Game of the Week: Lansing Sexton ends two-game losing skid to Lansing Everett

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the past decade, Lansing Sexton has had the upper hand in its head-to-head series with crosstown rival Lansing Everett, winning eight games in the last 10 meetings.

It added to the win total on Friday, jumping out to a 22-nothing lead in a wire-to-wire 28-13 win.

“It feels great. I mean this is something we’ve been fighting for for the last couple years,” Sexton head coach Johnel Davis said. We’ve been getting off to a slow start, but we already feel like we have momentum building from last year. We definitely wanted to come out, especially it being a rivalry for us and showed that, hey listen, we’re back, the Big Red family is really here to hunt.”

Sexton’s early lead was a result of a heavy ground game and riding its bell cow tailback John Douglas, who rushed for a touchdown and salted things away on the ground.

“John Douglas is a horse. He’s put a lot of work on in the offseason and he’s really been preparing for this moment,” Davis said of his senior running back. “It’s really good to see the success he’s been having, because that’s what he’s been working for.”

Sexton prides itself on size and physicality up front in the trenches and stuck to its game plan to establish the early lead.

“That was big for this program. We talk about the run game here at Sexton and that’s a staple of what we do,” Davis said. “To see our lineman dig in today and create a lot of room for him [Douglas] is something that we had in our hearts to do.”

Just one game into the season, but it’s certainly a win that Davis is hoping can alter the trajectory of his team’s season.

“As a team, you always want to get off to a good start. And a win like this against your rival, it’s beautiful because it’s really good for this community, really good for these young men who have been working hard,” Davis said. “We haven’t been able to finish the deal the last couple years. So I’m superbly proud of these young men for getting off getting us off to this great start.”

Lansing Sexton plays at Waverly next Thursday, Sept. 3.

As for Everett, the Vikings welcome Lansing Eastern to town on Sept. 3.

